Audrey Long Grasso, 80, of Newtown died peacefully December 28, at Masonicare. She was born in New Britain in 1936.

Mrs Grasso worked at The Newtown Bee as a reporter for 15 years. She also taught music in the Newtown public schools and at St Rose of Lima School. In addition, she was an organist at St Rose of Lima Church, worked at the tax collection office in Newtown, and was on the board of the Newtown Health District.

Services are currently being planned by the family and will be announced soon.