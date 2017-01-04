Anne Legoza

Anne C. Legoza, 94, of Newtown, formerly of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late James S. Legoza, died peacefully December 27 at Maplewood at Newtown. Born in Norwalk, the daughter of the late Florence and Harold Britto, she had been a Trumbull resident for 58 years prior to relocating to Newtown.

She was a graduate of Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1943, and worked most of her career at Bridgeport Hospital. A longtime active member of Long Hill Baptist Church, she participated in numerous church activities, including Vacation Bible School and teaching Sunday School. Mrs Legoza took great pleasure in helping others, but most of all, delighted in time spent with her family and her church friends.

Her beloved daughter, Nancy E. Raymond of Newtown; two loving sons and their wives, James J. and Katherine Legoza of Silverthorne, Colo., and Richard and Janice Legoza of Laguna Beach, Calif.; four cherished grandchildren, Stephanie Forshaw, Keith Legoza, J. Joshua Legoza, and Sarah Smith; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold Britto of Wilton; and several nieces and nephews survive her. Her two sisters, Catherine Yost and Harriet Boger, and her son-in-law, Edward J. Raymond, Sr, predeceased her.

A memorial service celebrating Mrs Legoza’s life will be at Long Hill Baptist Church, Trumbull, at a later date and will be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to Long Hill Baptist Church, 100 Middlebrooks Avenue, Trumbull CT 06611, lhbaptist.com; or to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, PO Box 9057, Bridgeport CT 06601-9057, bridgeportrescuemission.org.

For information or to sign an online guest register, visit spearfuneralhome.com.