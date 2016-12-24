A Special Performance For The Board Of Education

By Eliza Hallabeck

Middle Gate Elementary School music teacher Tina Jones and some of her fourth grade students performed three songs from their upcoming Winter Concert for the Board of Education at its meeting on Tuesday, December 20.

Along with offering a sample of Middle Gate’s concert, Ms Jone’s said it was also a preview. She encouraged all in attendance to go to the concert, which will be held at Reed Intermediate School, on January 12, at 7 pm, with a snow date of January 17.

Ms Jones said she calls the group of students who performed at the meeting the Middle Gate Melody Singers. The whole fourth grade chorus will perform at the January 12 concert.

The students sang the song “Seven Feet of Snow” first, and acted out portions of the song, lifting their arms to show how tall the snow could be. Next the group sang “One Candle One Flame.”

Ms Jones introduced the last song as “something that will hopefully warm up your heart, your soul, and maybe your tummy.”

The students sang “Hot Chocolate” and danced to the lyrics.

“When the weather is freezing, and you think you’ll turn to ice,” the students sang, “there is nothing more pleasing than a mug of paradise. Turn up the heat. Make it sticky and sweet with marshmallows on the top. Help fill me up to the top of my cup. I’m going to drink every drop.”

The performance earned a standing ovation from the crowd.