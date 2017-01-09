To the Editor:

We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you this New Year to NYA Sports & Fitness for all it has done and continues to do for our community. NYA Sports & Fitness frequently goes above and beyond what is expected or generally known. For their efforts they are owed an offering of gratitude.

In 2016 alone NYA Sports & Fitness, in addition to its regular activities, offered Newtown residents:

The Community Wellness Series featuring area specialists and physicians speaking on ACL Injury Prevention; Brain Health and Memory and Movement Improvement;

the Spark After School Program for third through sixth graders;

the Newtown Yoga Festival;

a boot camp for Ben’s Lighthouse in preparation for Ragnar Cape Cod;

the Unified Sports Soccer Team;

Radiant Runners for third to sixth grade girls;

the construction and hosting of a drop-off box of school supplies for children in Hartford;

The Newtown Youth Wrestling Association;

and senior-focused fitness programs.

We, and no doubt many others, are thankful for the opportunities NYA Sports & Fitness has brought to our community and we look forward to more in 2017.

With gratitude,

Suzy DeYoung

for Newtown Yoga Festival, SPARK, Ben’s Lighthouse, Avielle Foundation, Newtown Youth Wrestling, and Radiant Runners

Newtown January 9, 2017