January 9-12: Dr Strange and From Here To Eternity

Monday, January 9-Wednesday, January 11 (run extended)*

DR STRANGE

Screenings Monday through Thursday and Sunday, 7 pm; Friday and Saturday, 7 & 9 pm;

matinees Monday, Saturday and Sunday, 1 & 4 pm; Tuesday, 1 pm

Rated PG-13 * running time 2:00

All tickets $3

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, Rachel McAdams & Chiwetel Ejiofor

A successful but arrogant neurosurgeon (Cumberbatch) who experiences career-ending injuries finds himself taken to dimensions beyond the real world when he explores the healing powers of Far Eastern mysticism in this action-adventure-fantasy, the latest from Marvel Studios and the 14th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

*Dr Strange was originally scheduled to conclude its run in Newtown on January 8.

* * * * *

Thursday, January 12

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY

Screenings at 1 & 7 pm

Not Rated PG-13 * running time 1:58

All tickets $3

Starring Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift, Deborah Kerr, Frank Sinatra & Donna Reed

In 1941 Hawaii, a US Army private (Clift) is cruelly punished for not boxing on his unit’s team, while his captain’s wife (Kerr) and second-in-command (Lancaster) are falling in love. These special screenings are being offered by Newtown Cultural Arts Commission. Matinee screening will have subtitles.

Read more here: “From Here To Eternity,” January 12 At Edmond Town Hall Theatre