Full listing of public events planned for the historic building at 45 Main Street, Newtown....Read Full Article
Recent Stories
- What's At Edmond Town Hall (full listing)
- January 9-12: Dr Strange and From Here To Eternity
- January 2-8, 2017: Dr Strange
- December 26-31, 2016: Hell or High Water and Storks
- December 17-23, 2016: "A Christmas Carol," Candlelight Yoga, Sully and White Christmas
- December 9-13, 2016: Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children and "Echoes Of Sinatra"
- November 25-December 6, 2016: Middle School: Worst Years of My Life, Sully and 31st Holiday Festival
Monday, January 9-Wednesday, January 11 (run extended)*
DR STRANGE
Screenings Monday through Thursday and Sunday, 7 pm; Friday and Saturday, 7 & 9 pm;
matinees Monday, Saturday and Sunday, 1 & 4 pm; Tuesday, 1 pm
Rated PG-13 * running time 2:00
All tickets $3
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, Rachel McAdams & Chiwetel Ejiofor
A successful but arrogant neurosurgeon (Cumberbatch) who experiences career-ending injuries finds himself taken to dimensions beyond the real world when he explores the healing powers of Far Eastern mysticism in this action-adventure-fantasy, the latest from Marvel Studios and the 14th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
*Dr Strange was originally scheduled to conclude its run in Newtown on January 8.
* * * * *
Thursday, January 12
FROM HERE TO ETERNITY
Screenings at 1 & 7 pm
Not Rated PG-13 * running time 1:58
All tickets $3
Starring Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift, Deborah Kerr, Frank Sinatra & Donna Reed
In 1941 Hawaii, a US Army private (Clift) is cruelly punished for not boxing on his unit’s team, while his captain’s wife (Kerr) and second-in-command (Lancaster) are falling in love. These special screenings are being offered by Newtown Cultural Arts Commission. Matinee screening will have subtitles.
Read more here: “From Here To Eternity,” January 12 At Edmond Town Hall Theatre